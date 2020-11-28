On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 28

2002: Quarterback Chris Small, a sophomore, hooked up with senior running back Jeff Bettencourt for a fourth down, 27-yard touchdown pass with just 31 seconds remaining as Danvers upset heavily favored Gloucester, 21-20. On a snow covered field, Yianno Pantazelos' third extra point of the day proved to be the winning point as the Falcons completed an unlikely rally, having trailed by 13 points with less than six minutes to go. Small, who threw for 181 yards on 13-of-21 completions, found Ned Grady for two big first downs and captain Matt Smith ran for 17 yards to set up the winning score. Small added a pair of 1-yard TD sneaks for the Blue-and-White, who were led defensively by middle linebacker Jared Newbegin (15 tackles), linemen Jason Erickson, Pat McLaughlin and Stephen King, and defensive backs Joe Mroszczyk and Bettencourt.
1991: With the winner advancing to the Division 4B Super Bowl, host Ipswich pulled off a dramatic 13-12 triumph over arch rival Hamilton-Wenham before the second-largest crowd in Doyon Field history (3,997 paid attendance). Chris Wheeler and Greg Brotherton had the Tiger touchdowns, with Mike Dolman booting the extra point. The visiting Generals went for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the game, but Mike McGowan's kick was blocked and he was subsequently tackled by a host of Ipswich defenders trying to pick the ball up and scamper around left end. It was Ipswich's first Thanksgiving Day victory since 1985.
1974: Salem finished off a 10-0 regular season as Northeastern Conference champions by doubling up Beverly, 36-18. Marblehead was also a holiday winner, blanking Swampscott, 24-0. Ipswich took care of Triton with ease, 34-13, in the Cape Ann League, while Bishop Fenwick got the better of St. Mary's of Lynn, 27-12. In perhaps the day's most impressive win, Peabody roared back from a 20-point deficit to stun Saugus, 21-20, to finish its season at 8-2.
