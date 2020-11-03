1995: Matt Corning booted two field goals, the last of those a 19-yarder with no time remaining on the scoreboard clock, as Masconomet downed Triton, 18-15, on a blustery day in Boxford. Corning had also cranked a 47-yard field goal earlier in the contest (still a school record) and helped the Chieftains win their eighth straight game. Mike Reddy had a 5-yard touchdown run for the winners to highlight his 67-yard effort on the ground, and quarterback Kevin Costello found Eric Hawkes (5 receptions, 72 yards) for a 18-yard fly pattern score. Defensively, seniors Michael Giglio, Ryan Romito, Jay Giugliano and Brian Noel were all standouts for Masconomet.
1979: Salem earned its sixth victory in six games by taking down Winthrop, 14-12, at Bertram Field. Marblehead was a shutout winner at home over Lynn English, 14-0, while Peabody came home from Revere after a satisfying 33-7 triumph over the Patriots. Masconomet was also victorious on the road, toppling Pentucket, 21-15, in West Newbury, while Ipswich won at home over Cape Ann League foe Triton, 25-6.
1962: Swampscott took down previously unbeaten Lynn English, 8-6, in monsoon-like conditions at Blocksidge Field. Bob Marino's 17-yard run wound up in the end zone and tied the game for the Big Blue, and quarterback Peter Cohen found Billy Hinch for the 2-point conversion, which proved to be the winning margin of victory. Hinch also intercepted a Classical pass and recovered a fumble.
