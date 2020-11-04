On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 4

2011: Marblehead ran roughshod over host Danvers, 48-6, improving to 6-2 in the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tier 2 standings. Quarterback Ian Maag threw for 107 yards and touchdown passes to Phil Coughlin (6 yards) and Brian Daly (32 yards), while Gus Percy also flung a 70-yard TD toss to Colton Dana in the second quarter. Will Quigley, who ran for a game-high 94 yards, scored from 3 and 19 yards out, respectively, and Matt Millett also had a pair of touchdown runs from 3 and 28 yards away. Christian Flores had four extra point kicks and Maag (69 yards rushing on 9 attempts) also had a 2-point conversion score.
Danvers got its lone touchdown from Jake Cawlina, who corralled a 16-yard scoring toss from Ryan Chasse in the second quarter.
1995: In ankle-deep mud at Doyon Field, the host Ipswich Tigers took care of business against Lynnfield, 26-6. The hosts used their Delaware Wing-T offense to rush for 247 yards on 40 muddy carries, with Mike Marini finding the end zone three times on runs of 37, 6 and 6 yards, respectively. Tim MacIntyre also plunged into the end zone from three yards out, with the defensive line of Derek Hauenstein (fumble recovery), Tim Michael, Ryan Stevens and Adam Chittick leading a solid effort on the other side of the ball.
1978: Salem went to Blocksidge Field and came home a 20-0 winner over host Swampscott. Elsewhere in the Northeastern Conference, Danvers scored a 6-0 upset over Beverly on the road, while Gloucester took a 16-7 decision from host Marblehead. Peabody easily dispatched of Revere, 23-6, in Greater Boston League play, while Bishop Fenwick grounded out a 21-6 victory over Hudson Catholic. Hamilton-Wenham was a field goal better than Lynnfield, 19-16, in Cape Ann League action.
