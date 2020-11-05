2011: Quarterback Trevor Lyons ran wild, scoring four touchdowns on 259 yards rushing as Hamilton-Wenham remained unbeaten with a 28-12 victory over North Reading. Lyons scored on the Generals' first two plays of the second half, on runs of 76 and 60 yards, respectively, to break open what had been a tight contest. Lyons also had TD scampers of 11 and 1 yard, respectively. Elliot Burr added 78 yards on 15 carries for H-W, which got four successful extra point kicks from Paul Kim.
1994: In one of the most anticipated football games in North Shore history — where the Salem High gridiron staff defied an order not to cross picket lines during a teachers' strike so that they could coach their team — the Witches went into Blocksidge Field and defeated host Swampscott, 16-8, in a battle of league unbeatens before a crowd of nearly 6,000 fans. Quarterback Sean Stellato threw a pair of touchdown passes, including an 11-yarder to Joe Freeman and another to Elvin Rodriguez for 26 yards. Stellato also kicked a 25-yard field goal and an extra point. Jamal Mercado added 67 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Seth Whitten (sack), Phil Downs (interception) and Carlos Leopaldo (fumble recovery) were among the leaders defensively for the Witches, who improved to 7-0 in the conference.
Swampscott committed six turnovers in the contest after only having 10 in their previous half-dozen games combined. Mike Madden had his team's lone score, a 9-yard run following a 25-yard pass from Todd McShay to Peter Woodfork that set it up.
1977: In a contest to determine that ultimately decided the Northeastern Conference championship, host Saugus took down Marblehead, 18-12, in a battle of 6-1 squads. Ken Rodgers and Dave Willis had the touchdowns for the Magicians, but it was the Sachems who crossed the goal line with under five minutes to play for the decisive points.
