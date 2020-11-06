On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 6

2009: Senior Marcell Hardmon ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Marblehead inched closer to its first Northeastern Conference title in 36 years with a 39-21 thumping of visiting Beverly. Hardmon had the game's final three scores — turning a one-point deficit into an 18-point win — with second half runs of 29, 2 and 4 yards, respectively. Jake Kulevich returned a punt 36 yards to paydirt for the 8-1 Magicians, while Will Quigley grabbed a 23-yard scoring pass from quarterback Hayes Richardson (9-for-16 passing for 138 yards). Richardson also ran for 73 yards, including a 2-yard TD, and added a conversion rush. Marblehead had almost 450 yards of total offense in this epic triumph.
Beverly quarterback Mark Hannable (14-of-24, 166 yards) found Steve Dubois for a 43-yard touchdown pass and also ran for a 15-yard score. Nick Theriault had the Panthers' other score, coming via a 37-yard TD jaunt.
1999: Anthony Takis had touchdown runs of 22 and 80 yards en route to finishing with 213 ground yards as Bishop Fenwick downed Matignon, 27-8, at Dilboy Field in Somerville. Takis did all his damage on just 14 carries, running behind linemen such as Peter Tarpinian and Shaun Duffy. A Henry Breckenridge interception for Fenwick on its own 6-yard line set up a 14-play, 94-yard drive to set up Takis' first score. Derek Collins added a 12-yard dash to the end zone before halftime, then went over the goal line from a yard out in the second half. Quarterback Brett Belleville added a 2-point conversion rush for the winners.
1976: Nearing the home stretch of a dominant season in which they'd only allow a grand total of 12 points in 10 games, Peabody achieved its seventh shutout in eight games by blanking Greater Boston League rival Revere at home, 27-0. Elsewhere on the day's docket, Ipswich put up its own whitewashing in a 20-0 triumph over Masconomet in the Cape Ann League. Marblehead also won by shutout in Northeastern Conference action, using a single touchdown to blank host Salem, 6-0.
