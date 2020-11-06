2009: Senior Marcell Hardmon ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Marblehead inched closer to its first Northeastern Conference title in 36 years with a 39-21 thumping of visiting Beverly. Hardmon had the game's final three scores — turning a one-point deficit into an 18-point win — with second half runs of 29, 2 and 4 yards, respectively. Jake Kulevich returned a punt 36 yards to paydirt for the 8-1 Magicians, while Will Quigley grabbed a 23-yard scoring pass from quarterback Hayes Richardson (9-for-16 passing for 138 yards). Richardson also ran for 73 yards, including a 2-yard TD, and added a conversion rush. Marblehead had almost 450 yards of total offense in this epic triumph.

On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 6

Captain Evan Comeau (39) and the Marblehead football team stand for the National Anthem prior to their big victory over Beverly in 2009 en route to the Northeastern Conference title. Staff file photo 

Beverly quarterback Mark Hannable (14-of-24, 166 yards) found Steve Dubois for a 43-yard touchdown pass and also ran for a 15-yard score. Nick Theriault had the Panthers' other score, coming via a 37-yard TD jaunt.

1999: Anthony Takis had touchdown runs of 22 and 80 yards en route to finishing with 213 ground yards as Bishop Fenwick downed Matignon, 27-8, at Dilboy Field in Somerville. Takis did all his damage on just 14 carries, running behind linemen such as Peter Tarpinian and Shaun Duffy. A Henry Breckenridge interception for Fenwick on its own 6-yard line set up a 14-play, 94-yard drive to set up Takis' first score. Derek Collins added a 12-yard dash to the end zone before halftime, then went over the goal line from a yard out in the second half. Quarterback Brett Belleville added a 2-point conversion rush for the winners.

1976: Nearing the home stretch of a dominant season in which they'd only allow a grand total of 12 points in 10 games, Peabody achieved its seventh shutout in eight games by blanking Greater Boston League rival Revere at home, 27-0. Elsewhere on the day's docket, Ipswich put up its own whitewashing in a 20-0 triumph over Masconomet in the Cape Ann League. Marblehead also won by shutout in Northeastern Conference action,  using a single touchdown to blank host Salem, 6-0. 

