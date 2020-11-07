On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 7

2014: Senior captain and tailback Gavin Monagle ran for a career high 204 yards and three scores as Masconomet advanced to the Division 3 North final by defeating visiting Beverly, 28-6. The Chieftains held Beverly to just seven first downs and 140 total yards, while its own offensive line — tackles Jack Butt and Michael Pasuccio, guards Kyle Taggart and Louis Saladino, and center Steve O’Reilly — allowed their backs to run for 326 yards. Scott Foden (90 yards rushing) opened the game with a 13-yard TD run for the winners, followed by Monagle's end zone trips from 13, 4 and 6 yards out.
Beverly's lone score came in the fourth quarter courtesy of a 1-yard TD plunge from quarterback Bryan Flaherty.
1997: Using its 'slam' offense to run off tackle successfully on a drizzly night, Peabody won its final home game of the season with ease, 33-7 over Malden. Jon Blodgett was the main beneficiary for the Tanners, scoring on runs of 8, 1 and 13 yards en route to 96 total yards on 11 carries. Carlos Espinal added a 14-yard touchdown run for Peabody while quarterback David Feld (7-for-11, 141 yards) connected with Jesse LaCroix for a 19-yard touchdown pass as well. The Tanners scored 20 points in the third quarter to break the contest wide open.
1981: In a battle of 1-win teams, Danvers snapped a six-game losing streak by going into Saugus and beating the Sachems, 28-15. Beverly won its fifth straight with a 14-0 blanking of Swampscott, its seventh victory in eight games that fall. Salem suffered just its second setback, 28-7 to Lynn Classical; it'd be their last defeat of the year. Ipswich took down North Reading, 20-12, and Hamilton-Wenham blanked Newburyport, 8-0, in Cape Ann League play, while St. John's Prep blanked Boston Latin, 28-0.
