On This Date In North Shore Football History: Nov. 9 

2013: North Shore Tech scored in every quarter to crush Chelsea on the road, 42-3. In winning their sixth game of the season, the Bulldogs began the afternoon with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Yordany Sanchez and never looked back. Sanchez then added another 70-yard kickoff, good for another six points, late in the second quarter following a Red Devils' field goal. Other North Shore Tech touchdowns all came on 4-yard runs from Ian LaFavour (who also had 2 INTs), Mike Nuernberg, Dan Bailey (a game-high 14 tackles, including 4 for losses) and Matt Almon. Bailey added a pair of 2-point conversion rushes and Sanchez had one.
1996: In a contest where all the scoring took place in the fourth quarter, senior Shawn MacLean's 22-yard field goal with 42 seconds to play was the difference as Bishop Fenwick shaded Matignon by the unusual final score of 9-8. On a windy and rainy day, this battle for first place in the Catholic Central League Large was a defensive battle, with Fenwick averaging less than three yards per play (169 yards on 58 plays). But Mike Caron's 2-yard TD plunge gave the host Crusaders a 6-0 lead in the fourth quarter before the Warriors stormed back with a 98-yard kickoff return and successful 2-point conversion rush. Fenwick then ate up much of the rest of the clock, going 57 yards in 15 plays while taking 7 minutes and 17 seconds off the clock before MacLean's game-winning boot. For good measure, MacLean also picked off two Matignon passes.
1974: In a battle of 7-0 Salem vs. 6-1 Saugus, the host Witches remained unbeaten with an 18-7 victory at Bertram Field. On that same day in the Northeastern Conference, Swampscott took down Winthrop, 22-6, Marblehead got the better of Danvers, 20-6, and Beverly walloped Lynn English, 34-6. St. John's Prep shaded Archbishop Williams, 8-7, while Peabody got the better of Revere, 15-6. Ipswich was a touchdown better than host North Reading, 28-21, in the Cape Ann League.
