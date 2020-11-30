2010: QB Joe Wioncek was near perfect, going 4-for-4 for 102 yards and touchdowns to Brendan Flaherty and Mark Giles, to deliver Beverly its first ever playoff win 41-14 over Scituate at Manning Field in Lynn. Though they'd lost to Salem on Thanksgiving days earlier, the 5-6 Panthers destroyed the 9-2 Sailors by scoring four times and forcing four turnovers in the first half.
Flaherty scored twice and Nick Theriault and Kenny Pierce also found paydirt for Beverly, which went on to win the first Super Bowl in school history by beating Somerset, 28-20, in the Division 3 title game at Gillette Stadium four days later.
Also in 2010, future superstar and then sophomore Alex Moore took an interception back 61 yards to the house to spark St. John's Prep in an absolute romp over New Bedford, 35-7, in the Division 1 semifinals at Taunton.
Senior Tyler Coppola ran for 201 yards and a touchdown and Beverly native Dillon Gonzalez had a 78-yard punt return for the Catholic Conference champion Eagles, who finished the year 8-5 and fell to Everett in the championship game.
2004: Danvers made its first-ever playoff appearance in a Division 2 semifinal at Endicott College against Walpole, falling 19-14. QB Chris Small threw a pair of touchdown passes with the first going to Ned Grady to give the Falcons a brief 7-6 lead. Small found Colin Webb in the second half to get the Falcons, who fell behind 12-7 by halftime, within striking distance but the Rebels held on.
The '04 Falcons finished 8-3 and were arguably the best team coached by the late John Sullivan. Danvers ended a 63-yard league championship drought by upending undefeated Gloucester that Thanksgiving with a surprise spread offense led by Small.
