On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 16

2009: A dominant defensive effort enabled Danvers to upset visiting Beverly, 21-3. Defensive linemen Kell Falite, Ben Roy, Shane Tobyne, Nik Longo, Jeff Turner and Zach Ryan all starred in the trenches for the Falcons, who also saw Steven Hennessey intercept three Beverly passes. John McInnis (3 yards), Clinton Lutz (6 yards) and Eric Burgos (5 yards) all had scoring runs for the Blue-and-White while combining to pile up 179 yards on the ground. In addition, senior quarterback and captain Greg Ladd was proficient at moving his team up and down the field.
Beverly's points came on a 22-yard second quarter field goal from Ryan Flannery.
1999: Dave Merrill accounted for all of his team's scoring with a pair of touchdown runs and an extra point kick as Masconomet rallied to defeat Triton, 13-8. Merrill, who had 144 yards on 16 carries, found the end zone from a yard out in the fourth quarter (set up by his own 47-yard run) for the game-winning points. Earlier, he had hit paydirt on a 42-yard scamper in the first quarter. Quarterback Brian Koster completed 10-of-16 passes for 113 yards for the winners, with Greg Noel catching six of those throws for 87 yards receiving. Junior nose tackle Dan Leavitt also had a monster game for the Chieftains.
1965: Marblehead went down to Gloucester and left Newell Stadium still unbeaten after four weeks with a hard fought 26-20 triumph. Masconomet was victorious in Cape Ann League play, shading Manchester, 16-14 to snap a two-game losing streak. Ipswich blanked host Lynnfield, 6-0, while Hamilton-Wenham roughed up Pentucket, 26-6, to make it 3-for-3 among the local CAL squads.
