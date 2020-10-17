On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 17 

2014: For the second straight season, Swampscott and Gloucester needed overtime to settle their gridiron battle. This time, it was Joey Faia who caught a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Devin Conroy for the margin of victory in a 29-27 road triumph. Conroy had run for a 4-yard score on Swampscott's OT possession before finding Faia open for the two points. Gloucester came back and scored a touchdown, but the Big Blue's defense denied the 2-point rushing attempt to earn the 'W'. Mike Faia had 112 yards rushing for Swampscott, including a 52-yard touchdown scamper, while Max Petras (27 yards) and Ryan Cresta (15 yards) both caught touchdown passes from Conroy.
1997: David Timson had three touchdowns, including one on an 87-yard kickoff return to open the second half, as Beverly bulldozed host Danvers, 31-8. Timson finished with 117 yards on the ground on 14 carries, with scoring runs of 3 and 36 yards. Webster St. Preux had 99 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD run, while quarterback Justin Shairs kicked off the scoring for the Panthers with a 1-yard QB sneak. The Orange-and-Black, who found the end zone three times in the first quarter and never looked back, ran for 359 yards as a team while holding the Falcons to just 56 yards on the ground.
Danvers' points came courtesy of a Nate Leung 6-yard blocked punt return for a score and subsequent 2-point conversion rush by Mike Butler in the fourth quarter.
1964: Shutouts ruled the day, both for and against our local squads. Beverly blanked Lawrence, 14-0, in North Shore League action at Hurd Stadium. Hamilton-Wenham was also a winner by shutout, hammering Cape Ann League foe Pentucket, 34-0. So was Masconomet, which got the better of Manchester 28-0. On the losing end, Swampscott was blanked by Winthrop, 14-0, in Northeastern Conference action, and Marblehead fell to Gloucester, 12-0 .(The following afternoon, Salem bowed out to Lowell, 7-0, and Peabody had a scoreless tie with Lynn English).
