On This Date In North Shore Football History: Oct. 20 

2017: In a battle of 6-0 teams, Hamilton-Wenham went into Lynnfield and crushed the Pioneers, 35-7. Sophomore Ian Coffey rumbled for 174 yards on the ground on 20 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Billy Whelan also had a huge game, completing 10-of-19 passes for 154 yards and scoring throws of 15 yards (to Jake Lanciani) and 40 yards (to Phil Durgin). Whelan also ran for a 3-yard score. Cam Peach added a 27-yard scoring scamper for the winners while Lanciani had a team-high five grabs for 78 yards. With the victory, Hamilton-Wenham ended the Pioneers' 27-game win streak within the Cape Ann League Baker division.
2006: Eric Bunker had a pair of interceptions and Clay Cleveland had another to help spark Masconomet defensively in a rain soaked 22-0 shutout over Lawrence. Eric Dinarello recovered a fumble and Mark Amaral had a QB sack that went for a safety as well for the winners, who improved to 6-0 in Cape Ann League action with the triumph. Bunker finished with a pair of touchdown runs (3 and 45 yards, respectively) and caught a 24-yard TD pass from his cousin, Craig Bunker.
1962: In a non-league clash, St. John's Prep got the better of Peabody, 19-8. Northeastern Conference action saw Danvers grind out a 12-7 home victory over Marblehead, and Swampscott slugged out a 20-14 win over the Carriagemakers of Amesbury. Beverly went down to Gloucester and pounded the Fishermen, 38-0, one of its biggest ever shutout victories over the Fishermen. In the Cape Ann League, Ipswich and Pentucket battled to a 16-16 draw in West Newbury, while Masconomet ran all over Essex Aggie, 30-6. Also, Hamilton-Wenham was a 26-8 winner over the St. John's Prep junior varsity squad.
