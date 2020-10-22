On This Date In North Shore Football History: Oct. 22

2010: Bret Kidik fired a school record six touchdown passes as Bishop Fenwick outlasted host Archbishop Williams, 44-40, in a Catholic Central League clash in Braintree. Kidik attempted 43 passes, completing 24 for a school record 389 yards. Jake Bugler (7 receptions for 153 yards), Tyler Thomann (3 for 99 yards), Bill Klemczuk (3 for 99 yards) and Ryan Lipka (6 for 61 yards) all corralled TD tosses from Kidik, with Thomann and Bugler grabbing two apiece. In addition, Lipka also ran for a 2-point conversion caught three others.
1994: Making his first varsity start, freshman quarterback Brian St. Pierre fired a pair of touchdown passes and the St. John's Prep defense proved stout for all four quarters in a 28-0 Homecoming Day triumph over Catholic Memorial. Senior captain Rob Konrad had a monster all-around day for the Eagles by rushing for 111 yards and two scores, catching one of St. Pierre's TD tosses, intercepting a pass and recovering a Knights' fumble. Greg Morse added a 13-yard touchdown catch and Dave Sozanski successfully booted four extra points.
1966: In the first ever meeting between the two schools, host Ipswich sent Wareham back to Cape Cod with a 21-13 loss. Hamilton-Wenham scored a 22-12 victory over Winnacunet, N.H. while Beverly and Gloucester battled to a 6-6 tie, with neither squad able to convert on their conversion attempt. Marblehead got the better of Danvers, 15-12, and Swampscott put the pedal to the metal in thrashing Amesbury, 38-0.
