On This Date In North Shore Football History: Oct. 23

2015: Garret Keough took it into the end zone from 10 yards out and threw the ensuing 2-point conversion pass to Harry Craig for the winning points as Marblehead downed Lynn English in overtime, 22-20. Keough was involved in the Magicians' two other scores on this night, hitting Mark Cohen with a 33-yard scoring strike in the second quarter before taking it in himself from four yards out in the fourth quarter. He also kicked both extra points and finished with 221 yards passing on 11-of-16 attempts. Cohen led his team in rushing with 76 yards on 16 totes.
1998: Junior fullback Matt Horgan had scoring runs of 3, 11 and 92 yards, finishing with 174 yards on just 10 carries as Salem blasted Danvers, 41-15. Quarterback Artie Mercier threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Witches' teammate Chuck Sterling and also ran a 34-yard bootleg for another score. D'Wayne Penn contributed a 27-yard TD jaunt for the winners and Hugh Galligan had a strong game on both sides of the ball.
Danvers, which recovered three Salem fumbles, got touchdowns from Randy Dinsmore on a 1-yard plunge and Brandon Doane on a 3-yard scamper.
1954: Swampscott got a pair of touchdowns from Roger Coe and got most of the roster into the contest in hammering Winthrop, 39-0. Pete Martin scored a touchdown and kicked two extra points as Marblehead doubled up Danvers, 14-7. In the midst of an unbeaten 8-0 season, head coach Elliott Roundy's Ipswich Tigers smoked Somerville Trade School, 39-12.
