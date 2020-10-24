1997: Nick Williamson ran for a 2-yard touchdown from 2 and caught a 33-yard strike from quarterback Craig Wiley as Danvers slugged out a 21-6 victory over Lynn Classical at Manning Bowl. Both of Williamson's scores came in the second quarter as the Falcons defense pitched a shutout from that point forward, holding the Rams to just 111 yards of total offense. Craig Wiley, who threw for 130 yards, also found John Ingalls (3 receptions for 87 yards) for another six points with a 52-yard connection. Aaron Mandelbaum booted three extra points in the win, and Wiley and Williamson both had interceptions as well.
1959: Beverly stood tall defensively as first-year head coach Roy Norden piloted the Orange-and-Black to a hard fought 8-0 home shutout over Gloucester. On that same rainy Saturday, Salem went over to neighboring Lynn Classical and pinned a 26-0 whitewashing on the Rams at Manning Bowl. The only other local game that afternoon also produced a victory as Red Coughlin's late touchdown enabled Swampscott to prevail at Amesbury, 12-8.
1931: Led by what was known as its 'All French Backfield' of fullback Ernie April, halfbacks Henry Gagnon and Bert Voyer, and quarterback Buster Parquette, Salem toppled Medford, 21-0. It was a remarkable season for the Witches under Bill Broderick, who went a perfect 10-0 on the season with, amazingly, 10 consecutive shutouts. It was the second time in three seasons that the team had gone unbeaten and unscored upon in the regular season. The only squad to find the end zone against Salem this season was Greenfield, a postseason matchup in which the Witches prevailed, 27-6.
