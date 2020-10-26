On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 26

2013: Putting up one of its highest point totals in more than 120 years of playing football, Beverly ran for an eye-popping 478 yards and had 523 yards of total offense in demolishing Swampscott, 61-25, at Hurd Stadium. Isaiah White led the offensive onslaught by rushing for 205 yards on just 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 52, 5 and 45 yards while also running back an interception for a 39-yard score. The Mulumba brothers, Peter (62-yard run) and Sam (a 55-yard TD reception from QB Nick Manthorne) also got into the scoring column for the Orange-and-Black, as did Matt Madden (47 yards). Additionally, Jordan Rawding ran one in from 6 yards out in the fourth quarter, then returned a kickoff 78 yards for another six points late in the contest. Beverly put up 21 points in both the first and second quarters and led by 30 at intermission.
Swampscott got 198 yards on the ground and two scoring runs from Desmond Wilhelmsen (1 and 79 yards, respectively), while Toby Hale caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Brendan McDonald and Maleek Newsome added a 3-yard TD burst.
2002: Jonathan Goff had scoring runs of 4 and 56 yards as St. John's Prep rolled over Catholic Memorial, 35-13. The Eagles also got a 21-yard touchdown run from Steve VanNote (139 yards rushing) and two touchdown passes from John McCarthy: a 12-yarder to Matt Antonelli and an 11-yarder to Jeff Brown. Jonathan Grasso booted all five extra points for St. John's Prep, which put up 440 yards of offense while running 63 plays and wearing down the Knights' defense. McCarthy was an extremely proficient 11-of-14 for 102 yards passing, with Jeff Brown catching six passes for 76 yards.
1968: After dropping its first four games of the season, Danvers ended that losing streak in style by blasting Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead, 41-6. That win would spur the Falcons on to five straight victories to end the regular season in which they outscored their foes, 161-34. Elsewhere, Gloucester nipped Beverly, 13-12; Swampscott powered past Amesbury, 33-8; and Ipswich took down second-year program St. Peters, 27-6,
||||