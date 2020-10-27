On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 27

2018: Down in West Hartford, Pingree stayed unbeaten by scoring a fourth quarter touchdown and earning a 13-13 tie with host Kingswood-Oxford. Harrison Greenslade pulled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Aylmer to knot things up, and neither team could produce any points in the extra session. After falling behind by 13 points at halftime, the Highlanders (5-0-1) got a 2-yard scoring run from Vito Visconti in the third quarter followed by a successful point after kick from Billy Stevens.
2000: Peabody turned six Malden turnovers into 27 points and stayed unbeaten with a 41-14 road victory. In improving to 7-0, backup quarterback Caleb Pelger had a 54-yard touchdown run and Mark Weinberg cashed in on scoring runs of 34 and one yard, respectively. Grant Miller found the end zone from 10 yards out; fullback Harry Lampes bulled his way in from four yards out; and, following a 74-yard return from Mike Shah, sophomore Matt Williams — now a Salem News sportswriter — found paydirt for the first time in a varsity uniform with an 11-yard scoring run.
1956: On this date 64 years ago, Beverly went into Lynn and took home a 12-0 shutout win over Classical at Manning Bowl for their second victory of the season. Danvers was also victorious, taking a 7-6 home triumph over Stoneham. Gloucester got the better of Peabody, 28-6, Swampscott suffered a similar fate in a 22-20 setback to St. Mary's of Lynn, and Marblehead battled to a 25-25 tie with host Winthrop.
