On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 28

2016: With its offensive line of tackles Randdeye Ramos and David Pence, guards Jake DeStephano and David Smith, and center Michael Look leading a two tight end set (with Brandon Muise and Mike McCarthy) for most of the evening, Peabody piled up 248 rushing yards on 48 carries and bested Westford Academy, 35-19, in the Division 1 North playoff quarterfinals. Noah Freedman ran for 116 of those yards and two touchdowns while Jake Doherty (58 yards) and Eric DeMayo (52 yards) also found paydirt. Quarterback Matt D'Amato capped off the night with a clinching 5-yard bootleg score.
1995: Kevin Costello's two touchdown passes helped Masconomet win for the seventh time in eight games with a 14-6 decision over Cape Ann League rival Pentucket at Haverhill Stadium. Brian Noel's fumble recovery for the Chieftains helped set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Costello to Jon Romito in the second half to help seal the deal. Vincent Cimmino grabbed Costello's other scoring strike, a 7-yarder in the first quarter. Andy Gale led the Masconomet rushing attack with 109 yards on 17 carries.
1967: Beverly had one of its best ever performances against their neighboring rivals from Danvers, crushing the Falcons, 46-6 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Hamilton-Wenham also won handily in Cape Ann League play, taking out Georgetown, 33-8. Marblehead was one touchdown better than Winthrop, 18-12, and Swampscott blanked Saugus, 28-0.
||||