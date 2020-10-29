On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 29

2011: Mike Walsh completed a dozen passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns without an interception as Swampscott walloped Danvers, 47-14. All three of A.J. Baker's receptions went for touchdowns as he hauled in scoring tosses of 13, 16 and 15 yards. A catch-and-run for Richard Sullivan saw him sprint into the end zone for an 89-yard score of his own; he finished with six catches for a game-high 152 receiving yards. Walsh (71 yards rushing) had touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards, respectively, and Aaron Cronin added a 5-yard TD scamper.
The Falcons saw Nick Valles catch a 26-yard touchdown pass from Paul Nicolo and got a late 7-yard TD run from Sam Anderson.
1999: En route to the Northeastern Conference title and a Super Bowl championship, Salem pulverized Saugus, 60-24, at Bertram Field. Sophomore D'Wayne Penn ran for 186 yards and touchdowns of 33 and 9 yards; senior captain Matt Horgan added four scores of his own (7, 46, 41 and 1 yards, respectively) while running for 104 yards on just eight carries. As a team, the Witches ran for 433 yards and averaged a whopping 11.39 yards per carry. Quarterback Lito Gonzalez scored on a 1-yard keeper for Salem, which scored 27 first quarter points. In addition, Steven Fields finished with a 7-yard touchdown run and returned a kickoff 84 yards for Salem's final score of the evening.
1977: Marblehead took a classic victory over Salem, 13-9, with both teams entering the game with 5-1 records.
1966: For just the fifth time in their 34 all-time meetings to that point, Danvers beat up on Beverly by a final score of 38-14. It was far and away the most points and biggest margin of victory the Falcons had ever recorded against their neighboring rivals. Other scores that afternoon saw Hamilton-Wenham obliterate Georgetown, 54-0; Marblehead get the better of Winthrop, 27-8; Bishop Fenwick get past Cathedral, 14-6; Gloucester double up Peabody, 12-6; and Swampscott shade Saugus, 13-12.
