On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 30 

2015: Earning its first playoff win in school history, Danvers dominated defensively and took a 7-0 home triumph over Revere under the lights at Deering Stadium. Among the defensive stars for the Blue-and-White were Zach Schutz, Isaiah Clark (both of whom had sacks) and Marco LaGambina in the trenches; linebackers Kieran Moriarty, Quin Holland (sack), Jeremy Keon and captain Sam Vitale; and Mike Nestor, Danny Lynch, Matt Andreas and Dan Papalegis in the secondary (with the latter two picking off passes). The game's only score came when the Falcons marched 68 yards over eight plays in under three minutes to close out the first half, with Andreas banging into the end zone from a yard out.
2009: In his first game back from shoulder surgery, Peabody junior Jeff Belleau recorded a quarterback sack in the end zone, good for a safety to highlight his team's defensive dominance in a 16-7 win over Salem. A late game interception by Nate Hubisz helped seal the deal for the Tanners, who held Salem to just 87 yards of total offense. Peabody's other scores came via Mark D'Addario (90 yards rushing on 26 carries), who had a 23-yard run followed by a 1-yard plunge, both in the first quarter. Brian DeAngelis caught a 2-point conversion pass from Mike O'Brien as well.
For Salem, its lone score of the evening came when quarterback Brad Skeffington found Antonio Reyes for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
1971: Swampscott gained a measure of revenge by knocking off the only squad that had beaten them over the previous four seasons. The Big Blue allowed an opening touchdown and then scored five straight of their own in hammering St. John's Prep, 35-6. Elsewhere that day, Beverly was a 18-14 winner over Lynn English; Salem got past Haverhill, 14-13; Peabody was one touchdown better than Lynn Classical 21-14; Masconomet knocked off Lynnfield, 14-6; Hamilton-Wenham toppled Georgetown, 24-20; and Ipswich surrendered only a field goal in a 26-3 triumph over Pentucket.
