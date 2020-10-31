On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 31 

2015: Alec Bolstad had a 77-yard touchdown run and added a pair of 2-yard scores before the first quarter ended, sending Essex Tech past St. Clement, 49-22, in a Division 6 North playoff quarterfinal. Bolstad finished with 216 yards rushing as the all of the Hawks' 499 yards of offense came on the ground. Paul Lazzaro contributed scoring runs of 39, 3 and 4 yards while rushing for 163 yards of his own. Michael Nuernberg added a 5-yard TD plunge and a pair of 2-point conversion rushes, and James Reynolds successfully booted three extra points.
2008: Masconomet went on the road and doubled up Wilmington, 42-21, in the Cape Ann League. Evan Bunker ran for 135 yards on just seven carries, including touchdown bursts of 53 and 64 yards. Backfield mate Chris Splinter was also brilliant, as the quarterback scampered for 118 yards on seven carries of his own while finding paydirt from 38 and 17 yards out, respectively. Clay Cleveland was the third Chieftain to score twice, running for scores of 9 and 13 yards. Nick Salvo was 6-for-6 on extra points and Steve Sylvia caught three passes for 40 yards.
1981: Salem survived a Halloween scare on the road, eventually taking down Danvers, 20-16. Also in Northeastern Conference action, Beverly pounded its way to a 30-13 victory at Marblehead. Hamilton-Wenham returned home from North Reading with a 21-0 shutout win over the Hornets in Cape Ann League play, while St. John's Prep downed Catholic Conference rival BC High, 21-8.
