On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 7

2017: Billy Whelan completed 8-of-9 passes for 144 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jake Lanciani as Hamilton-Wenham rolled past Georgetown, 37-8. Ian Coffey had scoring runs of 13 and 6 yards for the winners, while Whelan added a 3-yard TD plunge of his own and Cam Peach returned a punt 50 yards for a trip to the end zone. Daniel Tobin, Bryson Cala, Peach and Lanciani all had interceptions, while Lanciani also grabbed four passes for 89 yards and kicked five extra points for Hamilton-Wenham.
2011: In a rare Friday afternoon contest, visiting Beverly went into Coley Lee Field and ended Peabody's unbeaten season by pinning a 34-0 loss on the hosts. Junior Brendan Flaherty had 106 yards rushing on just 6 carries, including touchdown scampers of 60 and 15 yards, and also picked off a Tanner pass and took it 84 yards to the house for his third score. Quarterback Dave Rollins snuck in from a yard out for another touchdown and threw a 20-yard scoring strike to Dom Abate (who also rushed for a 2-point conversion).
1967: On his 16th birthday, junior superstar Dick Jauron scored a pair of touchdowns and kicked four extra points as Swampscott rolled over Danvers, 28-0. Mark Bogardus also came out of the backfield to find the end zone twice for the Big Blue, which blanked the Falcons for the second straight season and fourth time dating back to 1956.
