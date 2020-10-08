On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 8

2016: Mike Yarin threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns, completing 12-of-21 as St. John's Prep won a shootout with Catholic Memorial, 37-27. Yarin's fourth scoring toss, good for 14 yards to Hayden Rockett, gave the Eagles the lead for good in the fourth quarter before Aise Pream sealed the deal with a 4-yard TD burst. Rockett had hauled in an earlier 10-yard scoring pass from Yarin; his brother Wes had a spectacular 105-yard interception return for two points following a CM touchdown. Trent Tully (20 yards) and Liam Tubridy (55 yards) also had touchdown grabs for the winners.
1988: Behind standouts such as Winston Trefry, Steve Costa, Dana Peters and quarterback Jason Shairs, Beverly rolled to its fourth straight win, blitzing Winthrop, 32-7, in its Hurd Stadium opener. Salem was also triumphant in NEC play, taking a 19-14 home decision over Marblehead, while Swampscott crushed visiting Lynn Classical, 40-0. In the Cape Ann League, winless Masconomet gave Ipswich all it could handle before suffering a 27-26 defeat.
1983: With under two minutes to play, Marblehead marched 76 yards in just five plays and found the end zone to knock off Lynn English, 6-0. Quarterback Steve Spillane found Skip Demand for a 37-yard pass that put the ball at the English 17-yard line. A penalty on the next play pushed the Headers back 10 yards, but with 43 seconds to go Spillane found Adrian Thompson in the left corner of the end zone for six points. John Irons sealed the win for Marblehead with a last second interception.
