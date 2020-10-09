On This Date in North Shore football history: Oct. 9

2015: Stellar defensive work in a driving rainstorm and three timely second half touchdowns pushed Salem past Swampscott, 19-3. Quarterback Aneudy Espinal ran for 107 yards and a 14-yard touchdown while finding Ricky Arias for a 1-yard score via the air. Jared Lubas added a 41-yard touchdown on an interception return as Salem defeated Swampscott for the first time in nine seasons. Michael Kazadi had a sack and recovered a fumble for the winners, Jeffrey Rodriguez picked off a pass and Starje Baptiste-Bernadin caused a fumble
Sean Lahrizi's 20-yard field goal gave the Big Blue their only points.
2009: Host Masconomet blasted Newburyport, 33-0, at Roberts Field by scoring in every quarter, including twice in the third frame. Evan Bunker had touchdown runs of 10, 33 and 1 yards and kicked three extra points while rushing for 122 yards on just 10 carries. He also completed a halfback option pass to Chris Splinter, good for 19 yards. Splinter completed 7-of-9 passes for 73 yards and ran for 36 more, including a 5-yard touchdown jaunt. The Chieftains' Mike Stys also hit paydirt from 15 yards out. Masconomet recovered three Clipper fumbles, including one by George Alexandrou to set up his squad's first touchdown.
1971: Swampscott kept the good times rolling in the Northeastern Conference, getting the better of rival Danvers, 20-6, to remain unbeaten after three weeks. Also in the NEC, Marblehead doubled up Gloucester, 14-7. St. John's Prep got the better of Andover, 21-7, in non-league action. In the Northern Conference, Peabody blasted Beverly, 30-14, while Masconomet scored a 6-0 triumph over Triton in the Cape Ann League.
