On This Date in North Shore football history: October 1

2011: Down 22 points in the second quarter, Pingree rallied for a 23-22 home win over Proctor Academy, running its winning streak to 18 games. Johnny Spears got it started when he returned a punt 48 yards for a score just before halftime, followed by a Jerome Cappadonna 2-point conversion rush. Spears then snared a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cappadonna early in the fourth quarter, with Nick Antenucci rushing for two points. Finally, Kenny Adinkra tied it with a 5-yard run before Jake Cohen's extra point proved to be the winning margin of victory for the Highlanders.
1994: Hamilton-Wenham went up to Amesbury and came home from Landry Stadium with an 8-6 win, its second straight in Cape Ann League action. Mark Burke capped off a 54-yard drive — which included a 23-yard completion from Matt Goehlert to Jesse Funchion, a Ben Burridge 10-yard run and a 19-yard scamper from Burke — leading to the touchdown. Burke who finished with 122 yards on the ground, also ran in the 2-point conversion. The Generals made their lead stand up by stopping Amesbury's 2-point try following its third quarter trip to the end zone.
1960: Tommy Manning filled the air with footballs, completing 17-of-24 passes for a school record 332 yards as host Marblehead took down Salem, 18-14, at United Spanish War Veterans Memorial Stadium. His touchdown pass to Jake Healey accounted for the winning points in the fourth quarter. Healey had scored on a 1-yard run earlier in the contest (set up by a 15-yard pass from Manning to Bob Radcliffe), while Bobby Clark made a catch-and-run of 62 yards for another Magicians' score.
Mike Cudihy, Salem's captain, scored on a 23-yard run in the first half, then picked up a teammate's fumble and raced the remaining 43 yards into the end zone. His ensuing 2-point rush gave the Witches a 14-12 lead at the time.
||||