On This Date in North Shore football history: October 12

2013: Scoring more than 50 points for the third straight game, unbeaten Pingree recorded its biggest blowout win in school history with a 58-0 trouncing of Kents Hill of Maine. Griffin Beal was 7-for-11 passing with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Spears while also scampering for a 60-yard QB score of his own. Maxx Trotsky had a 95-yard scoring run for the Highlanders, which had two touchdowns in all four quarters. Tom Zaleski added a 55-yard TD run and a safety for the winners, with Sal Fazio adding a pair of scores (55 and 1 yard, respectively); Spears contributing an 11-yard TD jaunt; and Alex Salalayko returning a pick-six 80 yards to the house. In addition, Erik Fyrer booted eight extra points without a miss.
2007: In a non-league battle, visiting Swampscott went to Bishop Fenwick and, thanks to a pair of Kyle Shonio touchdown runs, returned home with a 22-8 victory. Shonio had an 80-yard run to paydirt to give his team a 14-0 lead at halftime, then salted the game away with a 5-yard scoring burst (and 2-point conversion rush) in the fourth quarter. Ilya Levin also found the end zone for the Big Blue, scampering in from 45 yards out, while Justin Mitchell helped his team in the battle for field position by snaring three passes for 56 yards. Matt Barbuzzi added a pair of extra points as well.
Bobby Tarr was busy for Fenwick, carrying the rock 37 times for 199 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Dale Crispan grabbed the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from John Baker for the Crusaders as well.
1963: In a Cape Ann League tilt, Masconomet flexed its muscles by overpowering Hamilton, 34-16. Ipswich performed in much the same fashion, blanking Manchester by a 30-0 final. In the Northern Conference, host Beverly took a 22-6 victory over Peabody at Hurd Stadium. Swampscott got the better of Danvers, 26-6, in Northeastern Conference action, as did Marblehead over host Andover, 18-13.
