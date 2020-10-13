On This Date in North Shore football history: October 13

2012: Alex Grant rambled his way for 128 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns as Danvers doubled up Triton, 26-13. Grant found the end zone in the first quarter from 3 yards out, then again in the third quarter from 2 yards away to give the Falcons a 13-point lead. In snapping a three-game losing streak, the Blue-and-White also got scores from Alex Valles (1-yard run) and quarterback Nick Andreas (10-yard run). John Thomas added 80 yards rushing on a half-dozen carries for the winners, who picked off four Viking passes defensively.
2006: In a masterful performance by two of the North Shore's top running backs, Bishop Fenwick held off Salem, 27-20, as Bobby Tarr rambled for 257 yards and touchdown runs of 55, 67 and 37 yards. The last of those trips to the end zone, coming with just 3:11 to play, gave the Crusaders their only lead of the night. Quarterback John Squires also scored on a 1-yard keeper for the winners and ran in for the 2-point conversion on his own touchdown.
Not to be outdone, Salem High superstar Melikke Van Alstyne rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns of his own, finding paydirt from 10, 30 and 43 yards out. It was the first time in North Shore football history that running backs on opposing teams had each rushed for 200 more yards in one game.
1951: The Golden Warriors of Beverly pitched their second straight shutout and won their third in a row overall by whitewashing Wakefield, 15-0. Danvers also turned in a shutout as the Oniontowners swept away Ipswich, 21-0. Marblehead got the better of Saugus, 20-7, while Salem took care of business with a strong defensive showing against Lynn Classical, 15-6.
