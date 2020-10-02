On This Date in North Shore football history: October 2

2010: Zach Beerman gathered in a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Walsh (25-for-40, 327 yards) with 16 seconds to play, and Phil Larkin scored the game-winning points on a fake extra point turned 2-point conversion rush as Swampscott pulled out a wild 43-42 victory over visiting Revere at Blocksidge Field. Beerman had earlier scored on a 20-yard scoring pass from Walsh, who had a 13-yard TD toss to Peter Yasi as well and ran for a 7-yard score of his own. Larkin added a pair of scoring runs (6 and 5 yards, respectively) for the Big Blue.
1998: Randy Dinsmore rushed for a career high 220 yards and scored four touchdowns — including one in every quarter — as Danvers won its first game of the season by knocking off Winthrop, 41-25. Dinsmore had scoring runs of 45, 2, 18 and 15 yards on his monster night at Deering Stadium. Jovan Tyler added a 46-yard touchdown scamper for the Blue-and-White while Brian Sweeney also found the end zone on a 25-yard run. Derek Lyons, Tyler and Sweeney all had interceptions for the Falcons as well.
1982: Picking up the first of what would be six shutouts during a Super Bowl winning campaign, St. John's Prep blanked Austin Prep, 34-0, to highlight the local action. The Manchester Hornets, who also went unbeaten and won a Bowl crown, shaded Bishop Fenwick, 18-14, while Salem crushed Northeastern Conference rival Lynn English, 46-0, at Manning Bowl.
