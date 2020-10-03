On This Date in North Shore football history: October 3

2014: Winning their 20th straight game, the Bishop Fenwick Crusaders toppled Central Catholic League rival Cardinal Spellman, 28-14. Piling up over 230 yards on the ground and more than 300 yards of offense, Fenwick got one of its touchdowns from 300-pound lineman John Ninconchuk on a 1-yard blast, and another when Matt Renzulli found Cody Mullen for a 56-yard score. Brian Fitzpatrick and Robert Carrillo added 2-point conversions for the winners, who broke a tie game with two fourth quarter touchdowns.
2008: A staunch defensive effort enabled Hamilton-Wenham to shut out North Andover, 21-0, on the road. Steve Dangora's 25-yard TD run in the first quarter got the scoring started for the Generals, who followed that up with Ben Penta hauling in a 48-yard scoring strike from Andy Duval. Casey Colyer, who finished with 173 yards rushing, ripped off a 30-yard scamper in the third quarter for another six points, and Jeff McLean kicked his third extra point of the evening. Corey Daff, Dave Littlefield and Colyer led a punishing H-W defense.
1953: In Week 2 of the high school season, Swampscott — under its new head coach, Stan Bondelevitch — came out in a new Wing-T offensive formation and proceeded to crush Lynn Trade, 34-0. Salem blanked Marblehead, 7-0, in the 25th game played between the two neighboring schools dating back to 1912. On that same day, the Garden City Boys from Beverly blanked Lynn English, 19-0. Ipswich, en route to another Class D unbeaten championship, got a stellar performance from Charlie Geanakakis in pummeling North Andover, 34-6. Danvers wasn't as fortunate, following to Punchard of Andover, 13-7, while Peabody was tripped up by Lawrence, 12-7.
