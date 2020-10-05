On This Date in North Shore football history: October 5

2018: Ben Condon scored on a 4-yard run in overtime and quarterback Vinny Brazzo hooked up with Hunter Lane for a 2-point conversion pass as Essex Tech downed Shawsheen, 32-24. Pat Sauvageau blasted a 32-yard field goal and connected on three extra points for the Hawks, while Manny Alves rambled for 143 yards on 16 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run. Alves also scored on a 6-yard bootleg, and Lane also ran one in from 5 yards out.
1996: Mike Baril caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Tom Wolczik, enabling Bishop Fenwick to emerge victorious over Catholic Memorial, 29-26. Scott Shepperson burst through the line for a 50-yard touchdown for the winners, finishing the day with 150 yards on the ground. Fellow Crusader A.J. Gigliello caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Wolczik, who ran one in from 2 yards out himself. Shawn MacLean kicked three extra points for Fenwick, with Baril also catching a 2-point conversion pass on a halfback option pass from Shepperson.
1974: En route to an unbeaten Super Bowl season, Salem doubled up Lynn English, 16-8, in Northeastern Conference action, while Danvers captured a tight 14-8 home win over Winthrop. For the first (and only) time in its history, Beverly scored 11 points in a victory, toppling Lynn Classical at Hurd Stadium by an 11-6 final. In addition, Peabody hammered Arlington, 31-14, in its Greater Boston League opener
