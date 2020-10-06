On This Date in North Shore football history: October 6

2012: Senior captain Alex Moore had a big day with 160 yards rushing and all three of his team's touchdowns as St. John's Prep took down visiting Bridgewater-Raynham, 20-7. Moore ripped off scoring runs of 89 and 62 while also snaring a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jack Sharrio. He finished with three catches for 72 yards. Moore also had a big interception late to help seal the win. Teammate Johnny Thomas added 121 yards rushing for the Eagles, with Sean Smerczynski having a big game on defense.
2007: Down by a score at halftime, Masconomet rallied behind a 33-yard field goal from Nick Salvo in the third quarter and an 8-yard touchdown run from quarterback Chris Splinter in the fourth to down visiting Wilmington, 17-14. Splinter, who finished with a team-high 83 yards on the ground, had earlier found Andrew Barry for a 7-yard scoring play. T.C. Mannetta, Dom Bavaro and Clay Cleveland were among the stars on both sides of the ball for the Chieftains in their Cape Ann League triumph.
1934: The eventual Northeastern Conference champions from Marblehead — who used the nicknames 'Headers', 'Yachtsmen' and even 'Whippers' — recorded their second straight shutout of the season, downing Peabody, 19-0, in a Week 3 contest. Fred Jerwyn, Walter Fader, Harry Glover, Richard Messinger and Dick Wells were among the team's star backs, with excellent two-way line play from James Lennox, James Cudihy, Peter Stone, Webster Day, Elliott Roundy and Fred Hazell.
