On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 11

2015: Alec Bolstad broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run to highlight his 227 yards on the ground in Essex Tech's 34-7 blowout triumph over Georgetown. Quarterback Paul Lazzaro added 140 yards rushing and a pair of scores, while linebacker Jackson Leete had an interception.
1999: In a season that would see them go on to finish as the undefeated Division 4A Super Bowl champions, Bishop Fenwick started things off with a 20-0 opening day win over Winthrop.
1993: St. John's Prep took care of business in its season opener by downing visiting Woburn, 27-6.
