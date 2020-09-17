On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 17

2011: Elliott Burr and Trevor Lyons combined for 174 rushing yards as Hamilton-Wenham rolled over Pentucket, 30-7. Burr found the end zone on a 23-yard run and again on a 1-yard plunge; Lyons took one in from 8 yards away and hooked up with Clark Putur for an 8-yard scoring strike. Both Burr and Lyons also had successful 2-point conversion rushes, and Putur caught a conversion pass as well.
1999: Behind four touchdowns from quarterback Ray Lamonica, Peabody came into Salem's Bertram Field on opening night and upset the Witches, 25-6. Lamonica had 132 yards rushing and scored once in every quarter, while Caleb Pelger had six tackles from the secondary and recovered a fumble as well. Salem got on the board when D'Wayne Penn snared a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lito Gonzalez, and later when Matt Horgan (104 yards) took it home from a yard out.
1977: Behind the running power of Bernie Adell, Paul Lees and quarterback John Wisnowski, Ipswich began its season with a big road victory at Billerica, 33-26. The Tigers wound go on to finish 10-1 and capture the third of five Super Bowls during the Jack Welch era while averaging over 33 points a contest.
