On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 18 

2009: Alex Grecco scored the game's only touchdown on a 2-yard plunge as Bishop Fenwick blanked Salem, 6-0, in a non-league clash. Grecco, who finished with 98 yards rushing, completed a 7-play drive for the Crusaders after they got possession on their own 41-yard line, thanks to a botched Salem punt. Joe Bona, who grew up in Salem, had a key interception for the winners with under two minutes to play deep in his own territory to preserve the victory.
Quarterback Brad Skeffington completed 10 passes for 143 yards and Chris Bozarjian made four grabs for 81 yards for the Witches, who ended the first half on Bishop Fenwick's 1-yard line.
1993: Behind running backs Jason Peters and Jimmy Fultz as well as quarterback Matt Barricelli, Beverly beat Everett for the 12th time in the last 15 opening days by pinning a 25-13 setback on the Crimson Tide at Hurd Stadium.
1976: Danvers opened its season in fine form by defeating crosstown rival St. John's Prep, 21-13. Other Northeastern Conference winners on opening day included Salem crushing Dom Bosco, 40-6; Beverly blanking host Burlington, 6-0; and Marblehead shading Reading, 20-19.
