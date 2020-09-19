On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 19

2014: Gavin Monagle and Scott Foden both had a pair of touchdown runs as Masconomet rolled past Gloucester, 34-14, for its fifth straight win over the Fishermen. Monagle had 149 yards on the ground, including a 58-yard TD run on the game's second play, while Foden added 124 yards rushing, with a 68-yard scoring burst. Cory Tines also collected a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Robby Deschenes for the Chieftains, who dealt Gloucester its first loss on its new turf field.
1998: With just 44 seconds left to play, tailback Eugene Moore scored on a 3-yard run and senior captain and quarterback Justin Shairs added a 2-point conversion rush to send Beverly to an exhilarating 15-14 opening day triumph over visiting Acton-Boxboro. Moore finished with 102 yards on the ground and led the Orange-and-Black attack in its 75-yard march downfield late in the fourth quarter. Shairs added 78 yards rushing on 10 carries and hit Joe Levesque with a 12-yard TD toss as well.
1970: Coming off of back-to-back Class D state championships, Ipswich opened up its season by blanking Seekonk, 28-0, on opening day. Dating back to the previous season, it was the ninth straight win for Jack Welch's Tigers, a streak that would eventually reach 24 straight victories. In his sixth season at the IHS helm, it was also the 12th shutout that one of Welch's teams had procured — and remains the only time they've ever faced Seekonk on the gridiron.
