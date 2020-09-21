On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 21 

2012: Junior quarterback Nick Bona had a touchdown and kicked two extra points to help give David Woods his 100th career victory at Bishop Fenwick, a 14-7 home triumph over Lynnfield. Charlie Maistrellis had a long run to help his team get into scoring territory and a 28-yard punt return to set up another Crusader touchdown. Tommy Parsons recovered an onsides kick attempt by Lynnfield in the final minute to seal the 'W'.
1996: Frank Candela had scoring runs of 35, 4 and 4 yards and finished with 191 all-purpose yards as visiting Peabody went into Bertram Field and bested Salem, 31-6. Steve Cella collected a 29-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jon Blodgett. For Salem, sophomore signal caller Artie Mercier found paydirt on a 27-yard scoring jaunt.
1974: The seven-time defending Northeastern Conference champions from Swampscott opened legendary head coach Stan Bondelevitch's 22nd season on the sidelines with a resounding 32-12 triumph over East Boston. That same day, Salem blanked Wakefield, 14-0; Danvers got the better of crosstown rival St. John's Prep, 8-7; Ipswich blanked Lynn Tech, 28-0; Bishop Fenwick toppled Martha's Vineyard, 27-6; and Peabody got the better of host Somerville, 16-6.
