On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 22

2017: Salem raced out to a 22-point lead at home, then held on late for a 22-19 triumph over Saugus to start the season 3-0 for the first time in seven years. Quarterback Aneudy Espinal had 100 yards rushing on just four carries for the winners, including a 79-yard scoring jaunt, while Vinnie Gaskins added an 80-yard TD run to highlight his 141 yards on the ground. Felix Cruz also found the end zone from 19 yards out, while Devin Tolbert downed a 59-yard punt by Salem teammate Kobe Estes at the Saugus 1-yard line as well.
2006: Quarterback Nick Tanzella completed 10-of-12 passes for 116 yards and Pat Bailey ran for 170 yards and hit paydirt twice as unbeaten Beverly trounced visiting Swampscott, 34-7, in a Friday afternoon game. Tanzella, who had a 4-yard scoring run of his own, hit Pat Abate for a 5-yard TD while Bailey had scoring runs of 38 and 5 yards. Greg Pierce added a 28-yard touchdown gallop for the Orange-and-Black, who had ball possession for more than 28 minutes and had an even 400 yards of offense. Jordan Kelly caught an 11-yard TD pass for Swampscott's lone tally.
1979: Danvers went on the road and blanked Saugus, 16-0, while St. John's Prep took a 22-7 victory from Xaverian at home in Danvers. Other scores that Saturday afternoon saw Ipswich earn a 15-8 home win over Cape Ann League rival Lynnfield while Hamilton-Wenham did the same thing to Masconomet, earning a 20-6 triumph.
