On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 23

2016: In a battle of Northeastern Conference North titans, Marblehead took down Danvers, 30-23, as senior Sam Frontero's scoop of a blocked punt by teammate Justin Faia and ensuing return for a 29-yard touchdown was the difference. Jaason Lopez had an interception in the final minute of play to help seal the road triumph for the Magicians, who got touchdown catches of 63 yards (Manning Sears) and 14 yards (Harry Craig) from quarterback Drew Gally.
Danvers saw Quin Holland collect a 10-yard scoring toss from Justin Mullaney, with Matt Andreas and Dean Borders finding the end zone via the ground.
1995: Bishop Fenwick went into Bentley College and left with a 22-18 victory over Newton South. Scott Shepperson and Paul Morais combined for 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the turf as the Crusaders, who were held to just 29 yards on 23 first half plays, did all of their scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Mike Baril blocked a punt for the winners and provided stellar blocking up front along with teammates Scott Dube, Jeff McKown, Mike Stetson, Joe Cullen and Mike Marini.
1978: In Northeastern Conference Saturday afternoon action, Salem got its first win of the season by blanking Danvers, 14-0, while Marblehead shaded Beverly, 7-6, and Swampscott took down Lynn English, 19-6. Ipswich scored a 32-0 knockout over Masconomet in the Cape Ann League, with Hamilton-Wenham also prevailing, 20-7, over Pentucket. Peabody took an 18-0 shutout away from its non-league battle with Lowell as well.
