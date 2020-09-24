On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 24

2011: Johnny Spears took a pass from quarterback Jerome Cappadonna and raced 90 yards for what proved to be the game-winning score as Pingree opened its season with a 20-10 road victory at Portsmouth Abbey. Cappadonna completed 11 passes for 152 yards and two scores, including a 9-yard scoring strike to Nick Antenucci. Dylan Taylor added a 19-yard fumble return to paydirt to cap off the win for the Highlanders.
1994: Masconomet scored its first win over Ipswich in head coach Jim Pugh's six years at the Chieftains' helm by pinning a 19-6 loss on the three-time defending Cape Ann League champion Tigers. Masconomet was opportunistic defensively, scooping up five Ipswich fumbles, and run a play in its own end of the field until the third quarter. All of the Chieftains' points came in the opening quarter as Eric Hawkes caught a 24-yard halfback option pass from Steve Palenscar; quarterback Kevin Costello hit Andy Gale for a 41-yard touchdown; and Costello added a 1-yard scoring plunge. With the victory, Masconomet (2-0) equalled its season total from the previous year.
Mike Raimo had the lone touchdown for the Tigers, a 1-yard burst in the fourth quarter.
1960: The first high school football games of the 1960s saw Beverly travel to Haverhill and pin an 18-8 victory over the Hillies; Marblehead coming home happy from Amesbury after crushing the Carriagemakers, 40-0; Salem also triumph on the road, scoring a 32-22 win over Lynn English before a packed house at the Manning Bowl; and Swampscott scoring another huge win away from home, rolling host Andover, 38-8.
