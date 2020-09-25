On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 25

2010: In a battle of early season Cape Ann League unbeatens, host Hamilton-Wenham got the better of Pentucket, 27-14, while piling up 214 yards on the ground and another 166 via the pass. Trevor Lyons ran for a team-high 93 yards, including scores from 10 and 7 yards out, while Jimmy Love grabbed seven passes for 101 yards from quarterback Dylan Keith, including touchdown grabs of 8 and 16 yards. James Brao booted three extra points for the Generals, who also got 101 yards rushing from Elliot Burr.
1999: Rick Evans had a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie, then added a 2-point conversion rush in the fourth quarter as North Shore Tech shut out Tyngsboro, 14-0. Evans finished with a game-high 124 yards on the ground. Teammate Eric Sweeney added an insurance touchdown for the Bulldogs with a his 4-yard power score in the final stanza as the winners recovered two fumbles and also picked off a pass.
1965: After going winless the previous season, Salem got a pair of touchdowns from senior captain and flanker Don Kobos to upset Lynn English, 22-12, in its season opener. Kobos, who previously had played quarterback, scampered to paydirt for a 26-yard touchdown, then caught a 55-yard pass from new signal caller Rusty Goodick. Halfback Jim Britton also scored for the Witches on a 53-yard fourth quarter jaunt. Captain Roger Jalbert (10 tackles, fumble recovery), Ed Bartkiewicz (9 tackles) and Dick Barbeau (3 deflected passes) were the defensive stars for Salem, who got second-year head coach Andy Konovalchik his first victory.
