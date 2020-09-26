On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 26

2008: In the only North Shore football game played on this Friday night due to torrential downpours, Danvers made it worth its while by hammering Revere, 35-8, to snap a 16-game losing streak dating back to October 2006. Trailing by two (8-6) at the break, the visiting Falcons exploded for 29 second half points as Eric Burgos broke free on a 55-yard run; Colin Cooper snared a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Greg Ladd; and Justin Shairs powered his way into the end zone twice, from a yard and 32 yards out, respectively. Ladd also had a second quarter score from 4 yards out for the Blue-and-White, who also got three conversion kicks from Nick Pellino. Captain Nick Gikas was also a standout for the victors.
1998: Quarterback Barry Paskievich capped off a 12-play, 63-yard drive in the final quarter with a 1-yard touchdown plunge as host Swampscott downed Northeastern Conference rival Lynn Classical, 17-14. Junior Mark McGrath made those points stand up, knocking down a Classical pass in his own end zone on the game's final play. Paskievich had earlier scored on an 11-yard keeper that was set up by teammate Dan Shanahan's fumble recovery, and Brandon Tupper tacked on a 14-yard field goal.
1959: The '59 season began with a 20-12 Peabody home triumph over Lowell. One touchdown was all it took for Salem to sneak past Lynn English, 6-0, while Ipswich took care of business at home against Billerica, 16-6. Three local squads earned victories by a 12-6 final, with Swampscott doubling up host Andover, 12-6, Marblehead capturing a similar win at home over Amesbury, and the Garden City 11 from Beverly earning a 'W' over Haverhill at Hurd Stadium.
