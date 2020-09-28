On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 28 

2012: Running backs Ross Murphy and Dan Bailey combined for 313 rushing yards and scored all five of North Shore Tech's touchdowns in a 40-15 pasting of Chelsea. Murphy, who ran for 158 yards, had scoring runs of 3, 1 and 5 yards and also punched in four 2-point conversion rushes, finishing with 26 points by himself. Bailey added 155 yards on the ground, scored on a 1-yard run, had a 2-point conversion and returned an interception 80 yards for another score while also catching one of the Bulldogs' team's two completed passes.
2001: Despite running half as many offensive plays (32, as opposed to 65 for their foes), Danvers got 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Brett Mullen to outlast Salem, 26-24. at Deering Stadium. Mullen found the end zone in the second (17 yards), third (1 yard) and fourth (30 yards) quarters. Matt Smith also scored for the Falcons, who also got stellar performances from Bryan Duggan and Daryle Crowley, among others.
Salem, which got all 337 of its yards on the ground, saw Alonzo Houston rumble for 179 yards on 30 carries, including touchdown bursts of 22, 17 and 7 yards. Backfield mate Johnston Jones added a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, finishing with 106 yards rushing on his own.
1957: Opening day of the new season kicked off in style for Beverly, as the Garden City boys knocked off visiting Haverhill, 13-7, at Hurd Stadium. Neighboring Danvers also began the year with a victory, coming home from Newburyport with a 15-6 triumph. Marblehead doubled up Amesbury, 28-14, behind captains Ronnie Conn and Dick Booma, and Swampscott had no issues with visiting Woburn, winning handily, 25-6. The same was true for Salem, which used a strong defense to get the better of Lynn English, 19-7.
||||