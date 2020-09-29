On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 29

2012: On a windy, rainy night at Miller Field, running backs and senior captains Kenny Pierce and Brendan Flaherty both ran for over 100 yards and a pair of scores as Beverly knocked off host Winthrop, 36-8. Pierce had 133 yards on nine carries, including TD scampers of 47 and 37 yards. Flaherty took 10 handoffs for 106 yards and found the end zone from 31 and 19 yards out. He also had an 86-yard interception return for his third TD of the evening.
2000: Berto Antuano hauled in a 14-yard reception from quarterback Ray Lamonica for what turned out to be the game-winning points in the second quarter as Peabody recorded its second straight shutout, blanking Arlington, 12-0. Grant Miller added a 2-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter for the Tanners, who gained a measure of revenge with the victory after falling to the Spy Ponders by a single point the previous season. Ryan Mulvey added two receptions for 40 yards for the winners, who recovered two Arlington fumbles and also picked off two passes.
1984: Wide receiver Jamie Jones had a then-school record 123 yards receiving on passes from quarterback Erik Schwartz as Ipswich went on the road and took care of business at North Reading, 18-7, in Cape Ann League play. Running back Gerry Manfra found the end zone for the Tigers, who got excellent defensive play from Hugh O'Flynn, John Linehan and Chris Farfaras. It was Ipswich's 12 win over the Hornets in 15 games, including one tie.
