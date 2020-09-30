On This Date in North Shore football history: Sept. 30 

2016: Players such as captain Kieran Moriarty (fumble recovery), Jack Ackerley, Kyle Purtell, Matt Reidy and Justin Curtis were all unsung heroes in Danvers' 26-0 shutout over Lynn Classical at Manning Field. Matt Andreas ran for 180 yards and a 2-yard score in the third quarter, while quarterback Dean Borders, who recently returned from an injury, also had a big game with two scoring runs (13 and 4 yards) among his 64 yards on seven carries while also converting on a 2-yard scoring rush. He also hooked up with Jack Anderson for a 3-yard touchdown pass.
1995: Sophomore quarterback Brian St. Pierre completed 66-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tony Longo with 44 seconds to play, then scrambled before hitting Longo again on a tipped 2-point conversion pass for the winning points as St. John's Prep stunned visiting Brockton, 23-22. Brian Lentz (11 tackles, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery) capped off a brilliant afternoon when he broke up a last-second Boxers' bid at the Prep goal line to preserve the win for the Eagles. Lentz also caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from St. Pierre while Longo added a 58-yard scoring jaunt and Jeff Mackor booted an extra point.
1961: At Bertram Field, Marblehead and host Salem slugged it out for four quarters and had a scoreless tie to show for their efforts. The third tie in their series history was the first scoreless stalemate for the Magicians since 1944 against Gloucester, while Salem's last 0-0 game came a decade prior vs. Saugus.
Beverly obliterated Saugus, 44-0, the second of what would be six shutouts that fall for the Panthers. Danvers was also riding high after a shutout of its own; the Oniontowners blasted visiting Andover to the tune of 32-0. Masconomet, playing its second-ever game in program history, came home from Salem, N.H. with a 32-6 loss.
||||