MIDDLETON — The St. John's Prep hockey team has only surrendered nine power play goals the entire season.
Five of those, however, have come in two games against Catholic Memorial. And three of those five hit the twine Monday afternoon as the state's top two ranked squads battled before a packed house at the Essex Sports Center.
Two of those three man-up tallies occurred in the third period, where the visiting Knights scored four times to roar back and take a 5-3 win over St. John's Prep — and, for the second straight season, snatch the Catholic Conference championship away from the Eagles.
"We put them on the power play four times in the first game and five times today, and they're too good of a team to give nine power plays," said St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson after team (now 14-2-1) saw its 12-game winning streak snapped. "They've only scored one even strength goal against us in those two games, but their power play is really skilled, they move the puck well, and are good at shooting to the stick and deflecting pucks, making it difficult for our goaltender.
"CM's a better team than us right now," added Hanson. "We have a lot of work to do and need to be a much better team to compete for a state title."
St. John's Prep had won the first meeting between the two schools (6-3) at Babson College five-and-a-half weeks ago, but this was a much more fluid and cohesive Catholic Memorial team in the rematch. The Knights relied on senior captain and defenseman Finn Burke — easily the best player on the ice Monday — to jump start the attack while also helping to keep the hosts away from goaltender Owen Watson (22 saves), particularly in the third period when they surrendered just six shots on goal against.
The West Roxbury school also took full advantage of the five power plays they were awarded, using shots from the point and lots of traffic in front of Prep goalie Brian Cronin (25 saves) to get the results they hoped for.
"(St. John's) was doing a good job blocking shots, but our secondary shots got through. We were real fortunate there," Knights (16-2) head coach Larry Rooney said of his team's 5-on-4 success.
When asked how his team was different than in their earlier loss to the Eagles, Rooney said "We competed harder, we were harder on forechecks, and we pressured their defenseman. If you asked me, 60/40 I'd say we had the puck in their zone. They're a good team; don't get me wrong. They had their chances, and (Watson) made the saves we needed him to make. But I think we pressured their defense and chipped (the puck) past them, and our sticks were really active and accepting a lot of breakout passes. And we minimized our mistakes."
It was 2-1 St. John's Prep after two periods, thanks to captain Will Van Sicklin's power play goal 51 seconds into the middle stanza. It nearly became 3-1 a few minutes later when the Eagles went back on the power play, but Watson (22 saves) absolutely robbed a one-timer from Prep captain Jimmy Ayers with a terrific glove stop.
Catholic Memorial couldn't convert on a 34-second 5-on-3 power play early in the third period, but did once the Eagles got one player out of the penalty box. Joe Marchi (3 points) cut across the slot and fired home a 20-footer to tie the game at 2-2.
The Knights went back on the power play five minutes later and took the lead for good after Mike Corbett flung a snapshot from the right point that hit a stick and ricocheted over Cronin's shoulder.
"That's hockey: sometimes they deflect wide, and sometimes they deflect into the net," said Hanson. "Their first goal I think hit three people before it went into the net."
Morgan Lenehan increased CM's lead to two goals but roofing a backhand rebound in the crease with 4:40 to play.
"That fourth goal was a big one," admitted Hanson. "I felt like they had no pressure and that we had an opportunity to bring the puck out ... and 10 seconds later it's in the back of our net.
"But credit to our kids for not giving up."
Van Sicklin's second of the game and ninth of the season, coming with 2:15 left in regulation, got the deficit back down to a single goal. The Eagles pulled Cronin for an extra attacker with 1:14 to go and nearly tied it up when center Christian Rosa had a Grade-A chance in front of the Knights' net, but again Watson came up with a clutch save.
"He's done that the whole year," Rooney said of Watson. "He's our MVP, I know that, and he'll be in the conversation for conference MVP, too."
Brendan McNeil's empty netter just before the final horn sealed the deal for CM.
"That's a very good team over there," Rooney said of St. John's Prep. "Maybe we'll face them again in the state tournament. I kind of hope not, but if we do we know it'll be two very good teams playing each other."
The loss prevented St. John's from winning the league title for the first time in a decade (and just the second in Hanson's 17 years behind the bench).
"Because this one was for the Catholic Conference title, it has some extra sting," said Hanson. "But it's hard to win every game. Let's hope this is the one loss down the stretch that we can regroup from and play more complete games moving forward."
Catholic Memorial 5, St. John's Prep 3
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Catholic Memorial;1;0;4;5
St. John's Prep;1;1;1;3
First period: CM, Anthony Pellitteri (Nick D'Olympio, Joe Marchi), ppg, 2:09; SJP, Cam Umlah (Johnny Tighe, Deuce Morton), 3:09.
Second period: SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Cole Blaeser, Aidan Holland), ppg, 51.
Third period: CM, Marchi (Finn Burke), ppg, 3:45; CM, Mike Corbett (Pellitteri, Marchi), ppg, 9:56; CM, Morgan Lenehan (Drew Mottau, R.J. Donahue), 12:40; SJP, Van Sicklin (Ben McGilvray, Jake Vana), 14:45; CM, Brendan MacNeil (Burke, Owen Watson), eng, 16:59.
Saves: CM, Owen Watson 22; SJP, Brian Cronin 25.
Records: SJP, 14-2-1; CM, 16-2-0.