SALEM -- What are the odds that two guys from Plattsburgh, N.Y., who missed playing hockey together by just two years, would each wind up coaching at the high school varsity level on the North Shore of Massachusetts -- in the same conference, no less?
While you're contemplating that, let's complicate things further by guessing -- in the days of 4-on-4 overtime, meant to determine a winner more often than not -- what the odds would be on both of their teams ending up tied in their only two meetings of the season?
Stationed together in a hallway in the lower levels of Salem State's Rockett Arena Saturday night, both Chris Wells of Marblehead and his counterpart, Kevin Fessette of Danvers, could only chuckle.
"Go figure, right?" asked Fessette, the first year Falcons' bench boss, after senior right wing Jimmy Thibodeau's third period goal with five minutes and change remaining was the night's final goal, which saw Danvers tie the Headers, 4-4.
"Just how we planned it, right Chris?"
"We caught a break with that point tonight. (Danvers) probably should have won," said Wells.
It was their second such stalemate of 2021-22 for Danvers (8-5-3) and Marblehead (7-6-2), having battled to a 1-1 draw last month in Middleton.
Marblehead, which Wells admitted was "hanging on for dear life" for stretches of the contest, managed just 19 shots on Danvers freshman netminder Brayden Holt, but made the most of them. They led 2-1 after 15 minutes and 4-3 after 30, but couldn't never got a 2-goal lead to put the Falcons away.
Thibodeau's goal, his fifth of the season, came after linemate and captain Aidan Lanphere nearly backhanded a shot into the Headers' net, but was denied by a quick thinking defenseman Hogan Sedky with a stick save. With the puck still loose in the crease, Thibodeau flew in and roofed it for the equalizer.
Marblehead junior Griffin Winter (30 saves) made arguably the game's biggest save with 44 seconds to go when Danvers' speedy and offensively gifted defenseman, Brady Plaza, broke into the offensive zone with the puck and swept towards the net with a scoring attempt. Winter stayed with the puck, sliding right-to-left across the crease and turning it aside with a pad save.
"Griffin made some huge saves in the third," said Wells. "We were hanging on, two hands on the steering wheel, white knuckle down the stretch in front of him."
Sophomore center Caleb White gave Danvers a 1-0 lead on the power play five minutes in before Aidan Ryan (a great heads-up play at the right post by gathering a shot off the back boards by Hayden Leveroni and shoveling the puck home) and Carter Laramie tallied for Marblehead before the first period ended.
Ty Langlais tied it for Danvers four seconds into another power play early in the middle stanza, and 44 seconds later junior Trevor McNeill cashed in for a 3-2 Falcons lead.
Wells was pleased with his second line of McNeill, White and sophomore Michael DeLisio, who combined for two goals and four assists.
"We called them out in a positive way and said 'Not only do you have to work hard, but you have to start producing (offensively)'," he said. "They answered the call and stayed the course. They were more loose tonight and showed more communication. Their best hockey is in front of them, too."
Back stormed Marblehead, with a 30-foot wrister from Leveroni knotting things up for the third time before Laramie was credited with his second tally late in the frame.
While it appeared to Danvers players -- and, by the sound of the reaction in the stands, many fans -- that he had used a kicking motion to get the puck past Holt, the official emphatically signaled good goal right away, and it stood.
After being outshot in each of the three periods, Marblehead had a 3-1 advantage in the extra 4-on-4, five-minute session, which included power play time over the last 72 seconds of play. But Holt was up to the task.
"We need to work on finishing," said Fessette, whose club hosts Gloucester (Wednesday) and Saugus (Saturday) this week. "We sometimes get a little panicky in front of the net; we need to relax, know who we are and work on one or two things out front that will ultimately lead to more success."
Marblehead, which plays one of New Hampshire's top clubs, Bedford, Monday night in the Granite State before wrapping up the regular season with three games in four days, has to find the legs it was missing Saturday night, said Wells.
"If we do that again (Monday), we'll be down 5-0 after the first period," he said. "We can't get running around defensively or playing soft hockey again."
Marblehead 4, Danvers 4 (OT)
at Rockett Arena, Salem State University
Danvers;1;2;1;0;4
Marblehead;2;2;0;0;4
First period: D, Caleb White (Trevor McNeill, Michael DeLisio), ppg, 5:04; M, Aidan Ryan (Hayden Leveroni, Connor Jalbert), 5:44; M, Carter Laramie (Eli Feingold, Lyndan Dyer), 14:25.
Second period: D, Ty Langlais (White), ppg, 1:58; D, McNeill (Langlais, DeLisio), 2:42; M, Leveroni (C. Jalbert, Ryan), 6:19; M, Laramie (Chris Locke, Feingold), 13:38.
Third period: D, Jimmy Thibodeau (Aidan Lanphere, Brady Plaza), 9:45.
Saves: D, Brayden Holt 15; M, Griffin Winter 30.
Records: D, 8-5-3; M, 7-6-2.