PEABODY — It was all Peabody for the first four innings — but momentum shifted suddenly, and the home team never recovered.
The Swampscott Little League all-stars put together one big inning, taking advantage of Peabody throwing errors and wild pitches to put seven runs on the board in the top of the fifth and went on to prevail, 7-4, in a District 16 elimination game at Lt. Ross Park.
The loss marked the end of the road for Peabody, while Swampscott advanced to Tuesday's loser's bracket final against Saugus at Pine Hill in Lynn (5:45 p.m.). The winner of that game will face Peabody West in the District 16 final Thursday.
"That one inning did the job for us," said Swampscott manager Jeremy Kacuba. "Our boys are scrappy, and a big thing was holding together defensively. We didn't make mistakes and when Peabody started throwing the ball around, we got back in it."
Peabody scored all of its four runs on two monster homers by Mike Harris Jr., both of which sailed over the fence in center field to score Patrick Prideaux ahead of him. The first came in the bottom of the first after Prideaux worked a walk off Swampscott starter Tom Cuttle, and the second was almost to the same spot after Prideaux singled in the third inning.
Left-handed starter Jonathan DeLoreto had retired the first eight batters until giving up a seeing-eye single to Swampscott's Tassos Sheehan. He then walked Beau Olivieri, but Swampscott left runners on first and third when Teddy O'Neill grounded back to the mound.
DeLoreto was sailing along until the fifth when Swampscott sent 11 to the plate and scored all their runs on a combination of singles, walks, wild pitches, and throwing errors.
Cam Gold and Jack Davey singled and, with one down, Michael Hall walked to load the bases. Two runs came home on a hit by Olivieri, and O'Neill reached on a throwing error that allowed two more to score, tying it up.
O'Neill scored on a wild pitch to put Swampscott ahead, 5-4. After walking Miles Brown and giving up a single to Will Rowe, DeLoreto gave way to Cam Iorio, who finished up.
O'Neill came on to pitch in relief for Swampscott and only allowed one hit, a double by Mason Ritchie in the sixth. He struck out five and didn't walk anybody.
"We had that one tough inning after four strong ones, but give Swampscott all the credit," said Peabody manager Rick DeLoreto. "They're scrappy and could have given up when they fell behind on those home runs, but they hung in there.
"Jonathan (his son) hasn't pitched at all since Little League season ended," added DeLoreto. "He may have gotten a little tired. Swampscott changed the momentum."
Peabody had beaten Swampscott earlier, 5-4 when O'Neill got the start. Since then the Big Blue have won four in a row while Peabody finished with a 3-2 record, losing the other game to Peabody West in extra innings.
"I'm so proud of all 13 of our guys," said DeLoreto. "They gave me everything they've got, never complained about playing time or missed a practice. A lot of times they had to move to different positions, and made big plays. They gave me 100 percent effort every night. I think 90 percent of our runs came off home runs, and you have to be able to get runs other ways to keep winning."
All six Swampscott hits were singles, but they were all timely hits. They also had some big defensive plays by Olivieri and second baseman Davey on a line shot.
"Peabody's Prideaux and Harris can flat out play baseball," said manager Kacuba. "They are two of the best in the district. Saugus will be tough competition, but if we play our best and hold their two home run hitters down we'll be OK. We have a lot of arms so that's not a problem. We'll need the bats to light up early, and play good defense.
"We wanted to give Peabody a different look tonight because Teddy (O'Neill) started against them last time so we tried something different. He came on in relief to do a great job."