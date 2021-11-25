SWAMPSCOTT -- If anyone thought that the Marblehead and Swampscott football teams were going to lay back on Thanksgiving morning in order to focus on their respective Super Bowl matchups next week, they were sadly mistaken.
In an all-time classic between an estimated crowd of close to 6,000 fans at Blocksidge Field, Marblehead senior Eli Feingold drilled a 37-yard field with 2.7 seconds remaining to give the Magicians a thrilling 31-27 triumph over the host Big Blue in this battle of unbeaten arch rivals.
The Big Blue were trailing by eight points (28-20) when they got the ball at their own 30-yard line with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Senior captain and quarterback Cam O’Brien hit Cole Hamernick for 41 yards, moving the ball deep into Marblehead territory, before picking up some yards of his own on the ground. O'Brien then found wideout Elijah Burns to put the ball at the Marblehead 3-yard line, and senior tailback Xaviah Bascon ran it in on first down. O’Brien then hit Hamernick for the 2-point conversion, and it was 28-28 with 45 seconds showing on the clock.
Marblehead's own senior quarterback and captain, Josh Robertson, calmly moved his team into Swampscott territory as the seconds ticked down. A spectacular catch by Connor Cronin, followed by another successful completion to senior captain Craig Michalowski, put Marblehead in scoring range.
With a couple of ticks left, Magicians head coach Jim Rudloff sent his field goal unit out, and Feingold sent the Marblehead fans home happy -- and kept his team unbeaten at 11-0 -- by drilling the ball right through the center of the uprights.
Feingold, whose team won its 19th straight game (best in the state) dating back to November 2019, said that a lot of other people deserve the credit for the remarkable win, not just him.
“I just went out there and got ready. My snapper and my holder did their job; I just kicked it," said Feingold. "We practice those things a lot during the week, and I was happy I got it through.
"That’s probably the biggest kick of my career for sure."
"Both teams played everyone to win," said Marblehead head coach, whose team won its 19th straight game dating back to 2019, tops in Massachusetts. "We both wanted to be unbeaten this season.
"Cole Hamernick made the best catch I've ever seen in high school, a full extension dive for a pass that was over his head on that drive where they tied it up," said Rudloff. "But that became the second-best catch I've ever seen after that one by Connor."
Marblehead, which will face North Attleboro in the Division 3 Super Bowl next Thursday (3 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, got two touchdown runs from senior running back George Percy. Robertson hit fellow captain Craig Michalowski and junior Connor Cronin with scoring passes as well.
The Big Blue (now 11-1) got two touchdowns from Bascon: a 3-yard run and a 73-yard kickoff return. O’Brien hooked up on a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jason Codispoti to open the scoring, and also fired a 38-yard scoring strike to Cole Hamernick for Swampscott, which will meet North Reading at Gillette Wednesday (8 p.m.) in the Division 5 Super Bowl.
For Big Blue coach Bobby Serino, it was another tough loss to Marblehead. But he said his guys did not hold anything back and went full steam for four quarters.
“I’m kind of speechless," Serino said. "The seniors came out and led this team very well; they played hard for 45 minutes.
"Coach Rudloff and I spoke to both teams before the game. We wanted to play everything between the lines, keep everything in check, and just play football ... and we did.”
Marblehead captain A. J. Andriano said it was a great win, one that his team will enjoy it for a few days before turning their attention to North Attleboro.
“We showed how resilient we are," said the standout senior lineman. "Swampscott’s a good team, and they came back every time we went ahead. It was a great game.
"We now want to bring home a state championship for all the Magicians, past and present.”
Rudloff, who said his team has "a lot of work to do" to get ready for the Super Bowl, praised Swampscott for their effort, intensity and never quit approach.
"Swampscott played out of their minds," Rudloff said. "They have 3-4 of the toughest kids we'll ever play against -- Cam O'Brien, (Dylan) Dubiel, Xaviah ... those guys are incredibly physical and tough. It's an honor to play against kids like that because they're only going to make your own team better."
Serino's Big Blue club, which won the Division 5 Super Bowl crown in 2019, will now begin preparations for North Reading. He talked about the mutual respect his club and the Magicians have for each other and are hoping for a pair of state crowns for the Northeastern Conferene.
“Good luck to Marblehead, we told every one of their players and their staff that we want to see them take (the Super Bowl), and they want to see us take it,” Serino said. “We’re two of the smallest teams in the conference.
"We brought it down to the last two seconds of the game. I couldn’t be any more proud of our team and prouder of my coaching staff for the job we did today.”
Marblehead 31, Swampscott 28
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Marblehead (11-0);14;7;0;10;31
Swampscott (11-1);13;0;7;8;28
Scoring summary
S-Jason Codispoti 43 pass from Cam O’Brien (kick failed)
M-George Percy 1 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Percy 1 run (Feingold kick)
S-Xaviah Bascon 73-yard kick return (Aydan Wulf kick)
M-Craig Michalowski 13 pass from Josh Robertson (Feingold kick)
S-Cole Hamernick 38 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
M-Connor Cronin 22 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
S-Bascon 3 run (O’Brien pass to Hamernick)
M-Feingold 37 field goal
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 20-70, Connor Cronin 14-68, Josh Robertson 4-28; Swamspscott — Cam O’Brien 7-36, Xaviah Bascon 9-31.
PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 14-20-189-2-0; Swampscott — O'Brien 7-11-161-2-0.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Craig Michalowski 5-88, Cronin 3-73, Shane Keough 2-14, Liam McIlroy 2-6, James Doody 1-5, Percy 1-3; Swampscott — Cole Hamernick 3-90, Jason Codispoti 2-45, Nakarree Davis 1-11, Elijah Burns 1-15.