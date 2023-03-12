LOWELL — One could argue that the St. John’s Prep hockey team, with 121 goals scored in 23 games against the state’s best competition this winter, had the best offense of any public or parochial team in Massachusetts.
Which makes what Pope Francis accomplished Sunday afternoon at the Tsongas Center all that much more stunning.
The fourth seeded Cardinals became the first squad all season to shut out St. John’s, blanking the top seeded Eagles, 1-0, in a Division 1 state semifinal.
A third period goal off an Eagles’ turnover with just over six minutes to play proved to be the difference. At the other end, sophomore goaltender Nick Ritchie stood his ground and turned away all 26 shots that came his way.
“We knew it’d come down to one goal; it’s just a shame that it wasn’t us,” lamented St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose defending state champions saw their season come to an end at 20-3-1.
The two teams each finished with 26 shots, but more than half of those (15) came in the opening 15 minutes for St. John’s Prep. After that, Pope Francis tightened up defensively, showed terrific gap control, and blocked numerous shots, thus preventing the Eagles from getting many clean looks at Ritchie.
“I thought we had some good scoring opportunities early but didn’t capitalize on those,” said Hanson. “Fifteen shots in the first period, but if you don’t find the back of the net it tends to come back and bite you later on ... and I think that’s what happened tonight.”
Following that above-mentioned turnover, Pope Francis (20-2-3) pounced and put a shot on Prep netminder Brian Cronin (25 saves) that he stopped. But the puck fell spinning into the goal mouth and wasn’t cleared quickly enough, and Cardinals sophomore forward Nick Petkovich pounced to swat it just over the goal line.
St. John’s tried valiantly to get the equalizer over the final 6-plus minutes and had a few chances, especially on a 6-on-5 in the final minute when a one-timer shot from the left half-wall just missed its target. But Ritchie and the Eagles held the fort to cap off the victory and advance to next Sunday’s Division 1 state title game at TD Garden.
“Nick Ritchie did a great job in that first period. I thought that was the key because coming out of that, we knew we had faced their best,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said.
“The third period, it was just two teams just going all out at each other. Figured at that point that one goal was going to be the difference-maker, and luckily enough we got it and were able to keep them off the board.”
“Pope did a good job of limiting our chances as the game went on,” said Hanson. “It comes down to inches and mistakes, and one wound up in the back of our net and that decided the game.”
Hanson admitted that it was “frustrating” that his team didn’t do as well as they could’ve in getting pucks on net. There were times that the Eagles were over-passing or being fancy in looking for the so-called perfect goal, rather than dumping the puck in and getting after it.
“You’ve got a talented hockey team, they want to play hockey a skillful way. Sometimes it’s hard to break those habits in a game like this,” said Hanson.
The head coach was quick to state how much his team had accomplished the last two seasons: 22 wins and a Division 1 state crown last year, another 20 victories this season, and earning the top seed in the Division 1 playoffs both times.
“It’s hurtful to lose,” Hanson said. “We have such a tremendous group of kids in that locker room; they’ve accomplished so much, and that was our message to them. It’s been an incredible journey for the seniors ... they’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”
The Prep will say goodbye to nine seniors: Cronin, forwards Ben McGilvray, Harlan Graber, Matt Kirby, Paul Santosuosso, and captains Will Van Sicklin, Cole Blaeser and Jimmy Ayers, plus defenseman and captain Aidan Holland.
“Those kids in that locker room, they gave us everything they had and left it all on the ice. They accomplished a lot. Credit to them,” said Hanson.
Pope Francis 1, St. John’s Prep 0
Division 1 state semifinal
at Tsongas Center, Lowell
Pope Francis 0 0 1 1
St. John’s Prep 0 0 0 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: PF, Nick Petkovich (C.J. Watroba, Jacob Petrin), 8:47.
Saves: PF, Nick Ritchie 26; SJP, Brian Cronin 25.
Records: SJP, 20-3-1; PF, 20-2-3.
