DANVERS — Call it what you will: a coronation, a matter of redemption, two years in the making, a dominating performance.
The St. John's Prep lacrosse team doesn't really care what words you use. All they know is there's one more step before the job is ultimately complete.
The Eagles claimed the Division 1 North crown convincingly Saturday at Glatz Field, controlling play from the onset and convincingly dethroning the 2019 state champions from Lincoln-Sudbury, 12-5, before a packed house on a beautiful day.
Now, a squad that has had one goal in mind since long before the season actually began in early May — win the Division 1 Massachusetts state championship for the first time in a decade — will have the chance to do so this Wednesday. Depending on the outcome of Sunday night's South sectional final, St. John's Prep will either host BC High or play at unbeaten Franklin for the title.
"We're really lucky to have a few more days to practice together and have one game left as a team," said captain Pat Atkins, one of 13 seniors for the Eagles. He got the scoring started Saturday, connecting just 95 seconds into the contest to give the hosts (now 16-1) a lead they'd never relinquish.
"There'll be a lot of rest, a lot of recovery, we'll hit the wall a few times (i.e., playing catch by throwing the ball against a wall) ... and we'll enjoy it on Wednesday."
St. John's Prep had lost the Div. 1 North title tilt to these same Warriors in 2019 (10-6), and after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the entire 2020 campaign, they made it their mission that the script would be flipped this time around.
"We talked about what it means to be on this field and how it felt losing that game. We didn't want that again," added senior midfielder and captain Michael Kelly, who also had a goal, his coming early in the fourth quarter to give the third seeded Eagles their biggest lead (11-3). "We just decided this is our year, that we were the better team. (Lincoln-Sudbury's) a very good team, but we stuck to our game plan and came out on top."
Fifth seeded Lincoln-Sudbury, which finished 12-3, was coming off of a 16-5 pasting of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Chelmsford in the sectional semifinals Wednesday. But they had no answers on Saturday, falling behind quickly and finding themselves down 4-0 after one quarter. That deficit grew to 5-0 before Dave Herlihy scored the first of his two goals for the visitors. The Warriors found themselves trailing 6-2 at halftime and 10-3 after three.
There were a myriad of reasons why. As per their custom, the Eagles dominated in the faceoff circle by successfully winning 16-of-22 draws (including all 12 in the second half). Constant possession meant St. John's was continually buzzing around goaltender Nolan O'Brien in the Warriors' cage, making smart passes and finding the open man for easy scoring chances.
The home team excelled in transition. Their rides, starting with the attackmen Jimmy Ayers (4 goals, giving him a team-leading 42), Tommy Sarni (3 goals) and Luke Surette (2 goals) forced the L-S defensemen into sloppy clears, resulting in several turnovers.
And of course, the Prep defense — Connor Kelly was particularly noteworthy, causing a half-dozen turnovers by himself, but so were teammates Tim Haarmann, Emmett Schillinger, Christian Rooney, LSM's Sean O'Brian and Michael Ayers, and of course goalie Kaden Quirk and his 11 saves — never allowed the potent Warrior attack to become unleashed. By doing so, St. John's Prep surrendered five or fewer goals for the 13th time in 17 contests this season.
"We talked about what happened here two years ago and how that had to happen for us to take that next step," said Prep head coach John Pynchon. "A lot of our guys didn't play (in that game) but were here for it, and today they were ready."
In the pregame leading up to Saturday, Pynchon espoused the wisdom of Bruce Lee to his players.
"L-S is probably the most aggressive team in the way that they play," he said. "We talked about being ready for that: their poles are big, they're athletic, 5 (Matt Dooley) and 12 (Brian Barringer) are huge in the midfield. So we didn't want to let what they were doing affect what we did.
"The phrase we talked about was Bruce Lee's 'be water': whatever they do, we'll adapt to. 'Be water, water becomes the cup, water becomes the teapot ... ' We felt like we were ready to handle whatever they did, but also continue to do what we do: play fast, continue to ride hard, continue to push transition."
A microcosm of L-S's frustration: Lehigh-bound middie Hayden Donley ripped an absolute seed from 25 yards out that wouldn't nestled into the back of the Prep net midway through the first quarter if it didn't slam off the crossbar instead. The force of his shot was so great, in fact, that the rebound went out close to midfield, where Michael Kelly scooped up the ground ball, fed it to Sarni in transition for a 3-on-2 fast break, and Sarni found Surette alone out front for an easy goal.
Junior middie Charlie Wilmot also had a goal for the winners, with Michael Ayers dishing out a pair of assists while Atkins, Sarni, Lucas Verrier and Surette had solo helpers.
"We're such a great collective team," said Michael Kelly, the Marblehead native who will call Princeton University home this fall. "No one is wearing the cape; we don't need any heroes on this team. We've all bought in and know our roles.
"It's really just fun to play lacrosse with these guys," he added. "And we all have the same goal ... and that's to win the state title."