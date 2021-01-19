One-Timers with ... Beverly's Dylan Zocco 

Name: Dylan Zocco
Age: 18
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 lbs.
High school: Beverly High
Year in school: Senior
Position: Center/Foward
What type of skates, stick, and helmet do you use?:The skates I use are the Bauer Supreme 2s ,because they feel the most comfortable on my feet and that's what I care about the most when I'm wearing skates. The stick I use is a Warrior because during the offseason, I would go to (former NHL'er) Will O’Neill and I saw he had a Warrior. I wanted to try it out for myself, and I ended up loving the feel of the stick. The helmet I use is the Bauer Re Akt because it's one of the safest helmets out there. For me, safety is the most important factor to consider when I buy a helmet.
Tell us about your own hockey journey and the long road you've taken to earn a spot on the BHS varsity: My journey to play on varsity has not been easy. I was on the JV's for three years; this will be my first season on the varsity. I kept at it because I know that with hard work and dedication you can achieve anything.
This offseason was very different from any other because of COVID-19. Since everything was shut down, I had to do bodyweight workouts. Luckily, when the rinks opened back up, Will O’Neill held camps every morning at the Essex Tech rink. Skating at Essex Tech helped me work on my edges after being off the ice for months. When the gyms opened back up, I'd go to the gym six days a week. I'm always pushing myself to be better than I was yesterday.
What is your biggest pet peeve?: In hockey it's wet equipment, because I end up focusing on how wet my equipment is and I lose focus on the game.
Which area of your game do you feel like you've improved the most in leading into this season?: I've definitely improved my edge work and speed, because that’s the area of my game I needed to improve the most. I've also improved my hockey awareness since I’ve been watching a lot of hockey games and seeing what makes the best players in the game stand out from the rest.
How has it been like in school this year?: It's been a very interesting school year. Right now we're on a hybrid schedule, which is very different from past years. I didn't think my senior year was going to look like this, but I'm making the most of it. It'll definitely be an unforgettable year. I've found that I have a harder time concentrating at home; it's very easy to lay in bed during the day, but I know I have to focus so I don't behind and I keep my grades up.
What's the best show you've binge-watched lately?: 'The Flash', because it’s interesting to see how he puts other people first. He puts other people’s safety before his own.
Who is your favorite player in the NHL?: Nathan MacKinnon. I love watching him play because he makes it look so easy. He is a great all-around athlete that I try to emulate.
What is your absolute favorite part about being a hockey player?: Having teammates that become a family and making lifetime memories with them. When you play on a team, you're supported and can count on your teammates.
Who is your best friend on the team?: My best friend on the team is Rocco Orlandella. Our friendship started last year when we were both on JVs, and we were on the same line and right away we had chemistry. Rocco always has my back and I have his back, no matter what happens.
What's something that most people wouldn't know about you?: When I’m not playing hockey, I love to go off-roading: four-wheeling, snowmobiling or dirt biking. When I’m riding, I don’t think about anything else besides riding and it gives me time to relax.
Lastly, tell us why you think the Panthers will be successful on the ice this season: The Panthers will be a very successful and competitive team because of our returning players and new players. The returning line of Cam Cook, DJ Bachini and Austin Bernard can build off the chemistry they had last year. Then the line of Max Murphy, Matt Mezza and Gavin Doyle are returning players that got a good amount of ice time last year and really know the game. Then my line with Danny Morency and Jeff Hallinan is building chemistry in practice, and we plan to be a very hard line to defend against. Then the line with Dylan Alves, Derek Johnson and Rocco Olandella are great teammates and are always pushing us.
When it comes to our defense we're young, but we're also talented. Some returning players like Jaxon Thomas and Mathew Capachietti are planning to lead the charge there, while Timmy Sullivan and Gavin Lawrence are sophomores that are very talented and can definitely hold their own on defense. Finally, Max Edelstein and Chase O’Brian are planning to prove themselves on defense. Then I feel we have very good goalies in Brendan Sweeney and Dylan Hunter that will be able to bail us out if we ever break down. Our coaches also know what they're doing and how to get the best out of us. So when we step on the ice, we expect to be a competitive team.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||